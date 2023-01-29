BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, February 1st, the Beckley Travel Plaza will close as the building gets renovated.

So to make sure travelers driving on I-64 and I-77 still have a place to stop, Tamarack will be opening its very own traveler’s store.

Called the Country Road Market, the shop will be located inside Tamarack, next to the restaurant.

According to Tamarack marketing director AJ Dennison, the store will have all the essentials any traveler needs to recharge and get back on the road.

“Just grabbing something to eat or other travel essentials, that need is still there,” said Dennison. “And we thought it would, kind of, a perfect opportunity to step up and add something, more specific, more specifically tailored for those travelers.”

Dennison says even thought they will be filling a new role, the staff at Tamarack is still dedicated to showcasing the best West Virginia has to offer.

“We’re still trying to stay true to the mission of Tamarack Marketplace and represent as many Tamarack artists or producers of goods that we can,” said Dennison.

Even the quick road trip snacks that folks would expect to find at the travel plaza will have a distinct Tamarack twist to them.

“Kind of the grab and go food that we’ll be serving is either made locally in our kitchen by a culinary team and there we use a lot of local farms and locally resourced ingredients,” said Dennison.

The Beckley Travel Plaza is expected to remain closed until late 2024.