Tamarack temporarily adjusting hours of operation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s a popular tourist hotspot off I-77 in Raleigh County, but now it will be closed on Tuesdays. Tamarack is temporarily shifting hours of operation.

Tamarack’s Marketing Director Leah Dunmyer said many factors played into this temporary decision.

“We decided this really based on the retail climate of the first quarter of the year,” Dunmyer said. “Also, the construction on the Turnpike currently. We feel it’s what is best for Tamarack right now and we are excited to see what the spring brings.”

The widening project on I-77 is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021 if everything stays on schedule. Tamarack employees tell us they will use the extra day off to prepare for the spring.

“A chance to plan some more exciting things for Tamarack, and we will be announcing those things closer to spring time,” Dunmyer said. “We will have new gallery exhibitions that will still be going up. We will have new offerings in our deli grill and bakery as well.”

If you visit Tamarack, they require face masks or coverings to be worn. Dunmyer said they are adapting to all the changes during the pandemic.

“Tamarack has been constantly adapting,” Dunmyer said. “We changed our restaurant model to fit the needs of the pandemic and that sort of thing. And we keep adapting as we see the current trends and what is working.”

The schedule change will begin February 1, 2021 and last until March 31, 2021.