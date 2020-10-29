Tamarack temporarily closed following positive COVID-19 case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tamarack is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority made the decision to close out of an abundance of caution. The attraction will be deep cleaned. It will re-open once it is deemed safe.

“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “We will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State and the CDC, and will work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to serving all of our guests when we reopen.”

