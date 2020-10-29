Task force arrests 6 for dealing drugs in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Investigations into drug trafficking in Fayette County led to the arrest of six people. The suspects were taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force conducted a series of controlled drug purchases as a part of the investigations. Here is a list of those arrested and the charges filed:

Anna Buckner, 42, of Oak Hill – Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jerry Williams, 64, of Oak Hill – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Heroin

Carlee Schmitt, 33, of Gauley Bridge – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

Dallas Sizemore, 57, of Montgomery – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Heroin; Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

John Patrick Hill, 40, of Glen Ferris – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

Allen Harris, 34, of Montgomery – Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Heroin; Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The arrests were made by the joint efforts of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oak Hill Police and West Virginia State Troopers. The suspects were arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court.