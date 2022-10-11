AMES, WV (WVNS) – One popular Bridge Day event that is back and gets everyone excited is Taste of Bridge Day.

Local restaurants, vendors, cooks and more will show off their best culinary creations at Adventures on the Gorge on Friday evening, starting at 5.

“We have eleven different vendors and they are going to be bringing everything ranging from seafood, some awesome deserts, there’s going to be sushi, some really creative appetizers. We’ve got something for everybody on this menu,” said Event Coordinator Kim Feazell.

Proceeds from Taste of Bridge Day go to the Canyon Rim Rotary Club, to help support their community service projects.

The local eateries that will have their food on display will be: ACE Lost Paddle Wood Fired Pizza, Adventures on the Gorge, Black Bear Bakery, Cafe 110, Corner Gas & Grill, Craft Kings, Mister Crabs Catering & Boil Truck, Kobe Asian Fusion, Sugar Momma Bakery, Tamarack Marketplace, and Twisted Sisterz BBQ.