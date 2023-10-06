LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) has been an annual event for over 20 years.

The city of Lewisburg does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

TOOT will host multiple food options, drinks and activities. The city will also have a kids zone and different alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.

“The city has waived the open container law so you can drink around the town,” said Philip Mclaughlin, Marketing Director of Carnegie Hall.

Taste of our Towns will be held on Saturday, October 14th. The hours range from 11 in the morning to 3 in the evening.