LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– If you looking for some tasty treats, make sure to stop in Lewisburg in just a few short weeks.

The annual Taste of Our Towns food festival will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 11 am to 3 pm. Local non-profits, small businesses and restaurants will be offering sample sizes of food to help raise money.

On top of that, there will be bands performing on the Ivy Terrace at Carnegie Hall and new this year is an artist village to show off and sell their works.

Sally Bray, development director at Carnegie Hall, spoke about the importance of the event for the Hall.

“This is one of our largest fundraisers of the year and we just enjoy it so much,” Bray said. “And we’re expecting 5,000 to 7,000 people. And, in the past, we really haven’t had the artist component so that is very new and exciting for us and it really helps tie in our mission at Carnegie Hall with the event.”

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, there are ten slots left and you have until Friday, September 23rd to sign up.