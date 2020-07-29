Taste of our Towns festival in Lewisburg canceled

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Staff at Carnegie Hall announced on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 they are cancelling their largest fundraiser. The 36th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) food and music festival planned for the second Saturday in October will not be held this year.

TOOT is held in downtown Lewisburg, WV. It features food tastings, entertainment and vendors.

“Cancelation of the event is a blow to both Carnegie Hall and all of the vendors and nonprofit organizations who rely on TOOT to raise funds,” said Carnegie Hall President and CEO, Sara Crickenberger.

The staff is now in the planning process for the event in 2021. Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala.