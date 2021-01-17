Tax accountants warn about COVID-19 scams during tax season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It is that time of year when people begin to dig up old receipts and pay stubs because many people will begin to file their taxes soon.



Tax accountants want to warn people of stimulus and tax return scams. As we get closer to the season, many scammers will try to take advantage of those unprepared.

Kaitlyn Cole is the owner of American Tax Company. She said the IRS will only reach out to you via letter with contact information for you to contact them.

“Another step to take to avoid identity theft is to do not give out your personal information to anybody that you shouldn’t be giving it out too. Anybody that you don’t trust and never give people your social security number,” Cole said.



Cole said if you think you need help filing your taxes to seek help from a professional. She also recommends reaching out to your local law enforcement if you believe you were a victim of identity theft.