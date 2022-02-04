Tax Forms available at Raleigh County Libraries

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– State and federal tax forms are available for pickup at all Raleigh County Public Libraries.

The forms are available by all the entrances at no charge. In addition, if you need help filing your taxes, every Wednesday an IRS certified volunteer is available by appointment.

Director Amy Stover, said having tax forms and filing help easily accessible makes tax season easier for those who can’t afford a formal tax service.

“It needs to be easy as possible for people to get the tools they need to complete what they’re required to do by law,” Stover said.



Appointments for filing help need to be made in advance. Currently, there are no available appointments at the Beckley branch but there are still some at the Oak Hill Library.