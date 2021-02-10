Taxi service opens in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new taxi service is coming to Summers County. Dragon’s Taxi and Delivery Service is new to the area but the owner, Jeremy Carpenter, is not, and neither is his idea for a taxi service.

Carpenter said the idea for the taxi comes from his love of helping others and making a difference.

“I just wanted to help people. I’m always a helpful person. I figured why not something helpful and help people, residents of Summers County who don’t have a vehicle,” said Carpenter.



Dragon’s Taxi and Delivery Service is open and ready to pick you up. Carpenter said he is pet friendly and handicap accessible. Carpenter said Dragon’s Taxi and Delivery Service will be offering grocery and medication pick up as well.