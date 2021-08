TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Board of Education is requiring masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

The BOE made the decision based on recommendations by legal counsel, the Virginia Department of Health, and insurance providers for the school district. This requirement applies to all students, faculty, and staff while indoors and on buses, regardless of vaccination status.

The BOE will review the need for masks during its September meeting.