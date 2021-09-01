Tazewell Co. Deputies recognized after national threat captured

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Four Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputies received a big thank you from the FBI Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Months of investigating, searching, and gathering information leaded up to the capture of Dutch National, Jaap Ligber. Ligber was a suspect in the anti-government group called “Boogaloo Bois.” According to FBI Special Agent Stanley Meador, the group planned attacks against government groups and law enforcement.

Four Tazewell County Deputies played a big role in the investigation.

“Today, we had a great opportunity to come out to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to present four deputies with the Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the Jaap Ligber’s investigation,” Meador said.

Those four deputies, Captain Jonathan Hankins, Lieutenant Brian Triplett, Deputy Brandon Blanton, and Deputy Ray Smith all received FBI Director’s Certificates.

“It was our partnership with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office that actually helped us identify Mr. Ligbers. If it had not been for their assistance in working with us on this investigation, we would probably still be challenged with trying to solve this case,” said Meador.

Sheriff Hieatt said he is incredibly proud of his deputies for all of their dedication to catching such a threat to the community.

“I’m so pleased that we have deputies around here working so hard for the citizens and who have worked so hard that they would be recognized by the FBI. So I think that shows what an agency we have and what we’re doing for the citizens of Tazewell County,” said Sheriff Hieatt.

Ligber now sits in custody pending multiple charges. Both Special Agent Meador and Sheriff Hieatt said this is not the first time the two agencies have worked together and it certainly will not be the last.