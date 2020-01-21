Tazewell Co. Sheriff discuss gun rights rally

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Monday was a big day at the Virginia capitol as people from around the state and the country came together for a gun rights rally. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt and some of his deputies took part in the rally to show their community they support gun rights.

Sheriff Hieatt told 59News many citizens in Tazewell County are upset about the bills being proposed in the legislature to limit gun rights. He also said the rally was a peaceful one, despite fears of possible violence from white nationalist groups.

“While we were there, the people that we saw there were just peacefully showing what their beliefs were. We didn’t see any confederate flags, we didn’t see anything dealing with white nationalists or anything of that nature, these just seemed to be very good citizens,” Hieatt explained.

Hieatt also said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to own guns. They hold free concealed carry classes.

