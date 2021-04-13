Tazewell County 911 recognizes National Telecommunicators Week

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — This week is National Telecommunicators Week and the two Virginias are full of hardworking dispatchers.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2021, 59 News recognized the hard work of the Tazewell County 911. Captain Randy Ann Davis, Director of the Tazewell County 911, said dispatchers are the true first responders.

“Dispatchers, we’re the ones, we’re the voice of hope. We’re the sound in the darkness, we’re always, we’re the people that you never see that are always there,” said Davis.



Captain Davis said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra good care of their dispatchers this week. She said all week there are activities planned and officers even got up early to cook the first shift breakfast.

If you know a dispatcher, make sure to thank them this week.