Tazewell County Animal Shelter one of several buildings closing to public after spike in COVID-19 cases

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is typically filled with people searching for a new furry friend. Now, the shelter must temporarily close to the public. Director Ginny Dawson told 59 News the move is in response to a decision made by the Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

“The decision was made because of an increase number in COVID-19 cases here in Tazewell County,” Dawson said. “They also closed the county administration office and the building inspection office.”

Dawson and her staff are still in every day caring for the animals. Dawson said they are giving the four-legged babies extra love since adoptions are on hold for the time being.

“It gives us down time to do more play time with the dogs or exercise, and things they need for one-on-one attention,” Dawson added.

Dawson said they are also continuing to follow normal protocols to keep from overcrowding.

“We’re still working with all of our rescues in and out of state, we’re still working with all of our veterinarian’s offices and animal control to keep the animals moving,” Dawson explained. “So, if your animal gets lost and animal control picks it up and brings it here, you can still call and arrange a time to safely get your animal back to you here at the shelter.”

In addition, owner-surrenders can be arranged by appointment only.