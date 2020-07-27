Tazewell County BOE sets plan for classrooms this fall

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Schools Director of Public Relations, Lindsey Akers, said parents and students can choose to return to school in the fall.

“We’ve just been working all summer long for our students to return because we feel that they do learn best in the classroom. We want them to have that socialization as much as possible,” Akers said.

The hard work administrators put in all summer means things may look a little different. Social distancing reminders line the hallway floors to help students waiting in line. Plexiglass separates different sinks and urinals in the bathrooms. Tens of thousands of masks were purchased to be used inside the schools. Students can also fill up water bottles with automatic water bottle stations. Akers said these new measures will follow kids into the classroom.

“Desks will be spaced out as much as possible with space we have to follow the guidelines. So we’re working this summer to remove chairs to make sure that’s happening in our classrooms and keep those six foot distances,” Akers said.

Akers said following these guidelines can slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve tried to think of as much as we can to be as proactive as we can to mediate the spread of COVID-19,” Akers said.

She said this is to ensure the safety of staff, teachers, and students. The school board is releasing a plan to its website. It will be available under the “Parents” tab.