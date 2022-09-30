TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning.

The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely produce rain over southwestern Virginia Saturday and Sunday.

Tazewell County Emergency Management urges all residents and visitors of the region to to prepare for all

inclement weather as best they can.

Recommendations

Make sure you have an Emergency Plan for your family.

Plan in advance for primary and secondary escape routes to safe/high locations.

Make sure family members know how to contact you: https://www.vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan/.

It is also highly recommended that an emergency kit should be prepared beforehand.

For a list of recommended emergency supplies to maintain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.

Stay Informed

Tazewell County residents should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings.

It is also recommended to download the FEMA app on your smart phone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service.

Power outages are also most likely to happen during these types of crisis so make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.