Tazewell County moves to remote learning at three schools

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 administrators with Tazewell County Schools announced three schools will be moving to remote learning on Friday, Sept. 25. The schools include Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle, and Graham High.

The reason for the action was due to the number of personnel and students who were placed on quarantine. This number, they said, was exponentially larger than the number of confirmed positive cases. The schools will remain on a remote learning model through Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

“I am aware of the tremendous stress that places on families and I can assure everyone that our goal is to get our students back as soon as possible,” said Division Superintendent Christopher Stacy. “I remind parents in all of our communities that we continue to offer remote learning to all students at all grade levels. Parents may contact schools at any time to move a student from in-person to online learning.

According to a release, Dudley Primary was not significantly impacted by the new cases. This means that school will remain on a normal operation schedule.