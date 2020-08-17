Tazewell County names technology facilitators for parents and students

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)) — Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 was the first day of in-person school for students in Tazewell County. As COVID-19 continues to affect how school work is presented to children, administrators took steps to help parents and students resolve problems with technology.
Building level facilitators were named at each school in Tazewell County. These are the librarians in most cases. They are the first point of contact parents and students who are having difficulty with devices or distance learning technology. If the facilitators cannot answer a question, they will refer you to the appropriate hardware or software technician.
“We want to provide technical support for our online learners and their parents just as we do for our in-person students and teachers. By creating a multi-level system of response, we are hoping to meet the needs in as timely a manner as possible,” said Tazewell County Technology Director, Cynthia Beavers. “Parents are also encouraged to visit the Tazewell County Public School’s website at tcpsva.org and click on the Technology quick link located under the photo slider on the website to view helpful tutorials and resources guides.”
Each building level facilitator will return calls or answer emails as quickly as possible. Find the facilitator at your school here:
Abbs Valley Elementary
Allie Durham
adurham@tcpsva.org
276-945-5969
Cedar Bluff Elementary
Lindsey Buchanan
lbuchanan@tcpsva.org
276-963-5765
Dudley Primary School
Susan Higginbotham
shigginbotham@tcpsva.org
276-326-1507
Graham High School
Laura Blevins
lblevins@tcpsva.org
276-326-1235
Graham Intermediate
Jillian McCoy
jmccoy@tcpsva.org
276-326-3737
Graham Middle School
Marci Payne
mpayne@tcpsva.org
276-326-1101
Richlands Elementary
Diane Kinder
dkinder@tcpsva.org
276-964-4278
Richlands High School
Angie Patrick
apatrick@tcpsva.org
276-964-4762
Richlands Middle School
Tamitha Durham
tdurham@tcpsva.org
276-963-5370
Tazewell County Career and Technical Center
Michelle Brown
mdbrown@tcpsva.org
276-988-2529
Tazewell High School
Shayna McGinnis
smcginnis@tcpsva.org
276-988-6502
Tazewell Intermediate School
Leanna Collins
lcollins@tcpsva.org
276-988-4510
Tazewell Middle School
Beth Mullins
bmullins@tcpsva.org
276-988-6513
Tazewell Primary School
Savannah Shupe
sshupe@tcpsva.org
276-988-4411