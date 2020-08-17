Tazewell County names technology facilitators for parents and students

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)) — Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 was the first day of in-person school for students in Tazewell County. As COVID-19 continues to affect how school work is presented to children, administrators took steps to help parents and students resolve problems with technology.

Building level facilitators were named at each school in Tazewell County. These are the librarians in most cases. They are the first point of contact parents and students who are having difficulty with devices or distance learning technology. If the facilitators cannot answer a question, they will refer you to the appropriate hardware or software technician.

“We want to provide technical support for our online learners and their parents just as we do for our in-person students and teachers. By creating a multi-level system of response, we are hoping to meet the needs in as timely a manner as possible,” said Tazewell County Technology Director, Cynthia Beavers. “Parents are also encouraged to visit the Tazewell County Public School’s website at tcpsva.org and click on the Technology quick link located under the photo slider on the website to view helpful tutorials and resources guides.”

Each building level facilitator will return calls or answer emails as quickly as possible. Find the facilitator at your school here:

Abbs Valley Elementary

Allie Durham

adurham@tcpsva.org

276-945-5969

Cedar Bluff Elementary

Lindsey Buchanan

lbuchanan@tcpsva.org

276-963-5765

Dudley Primary School

Susan Higginbotham

shigginbotham@tcpsva.org

276-326-1507

Graham High School

Laura Blevins

lblevins@tcpsva.org

276-326-1235

Graham Intermediate

Jillian McCoy

jmccoy@tcpsva.org

276-326-3737

Graham Middle School

Marci Payne

mpayne@tcpsva.org

276-326-1101

Richlands Elementary

Diane Kinder

dkinder@tcpsva.org

276-964-4278

Richlands High School

Angie Patrick

apatrick@tcpsva.org

276-964-4762

Richlands Middle School

Tamitha Durham

tdurham@tcpsva.org

276-963-5370

Tazewell County Career and Technical Center

Michelle Brown

mdbrown@tcpsva.org

276-988-2529

Tazewell High School

Shayna McGinnis

smcginnis@tcpsva.org

276-988-6502

Tazewell Intermediate School

Leanna Collins

lcollins@tcpsva.org

276-988-4510

Tazewell Middle School

Beth Mullins

bmullins@tcpsva.org

276-988-6513

Tazewell Primary School

Savannah Shupe

sshupe@tcpsva.org

276-988-4411