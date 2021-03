TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Graduation dates and the last day of school are officially on the calendar for students in Tazewell County.

There will be two graduation ceremonies one held on May 28 and May 29. Each high school will send out more information as the dates get closer. Whether or not graduation will be in-person is still up in the air.

The last day of school for students will be June 3, and for teachers, June 4.