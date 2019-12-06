Tazewell County school board holds special ceremony to honor public service of James Jones

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) – James Jones, better known as Jimmy, was the man of honor Thursday evening, as the Tazewell County School Board held a special ceremony at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center to praise his career and lifelong dedication to the people in the community.

“He’s pretty much dedicated his entire adult life to public service,” said Division Supervisor of Tazewell County Public Schools, Chris Stacy. “Last summer he decided he wasn’t going to seek reelection from the school board, so we wanted to do something to honor, let him know he’s impacted all of our lives and how much we love him and will miss having him on the school board.”

While Jones served on the board for at least eight years, he has worn many other hats around Tazewell and Bluefield, Virginia.

“He’s served as a teacher, school board member, board of supervisors member, mayor, town council, you name it,” Stacy added.

Throughout his many roles, his greatest passion was music. He was the band director at Graham High School for more than 30 years.

“I’ve always loved music, and I went to college and signed up for something else, business, because my brother did,” Jones recalled. “But the music professor called me in and talked to me and said ‘you know, you need to go into music,’ and I’ve never regretted it.”

He was presented an engraved clock and framed resolution, but perhaps the greatest token of gratitude was the kind words from his colleagues and former students as they dedicated the success in their lives to his guidance.

“His legacy will be carried forward in the tens of thousands of young musicians he’s molded and influenced,” a former band student of him read aloud.

“My students…they did this for me, I didn’t have to do it,” Jones said.

As stated in the resolution, Mr. Jones will begin his 50th year serving the Tazewell County community on January 1, 2020.