Tazewell County school employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Tazewell County Board of Education members took to social media on Sunday, August 23, 2020, to announce that an employee in the Bluefield area tested positive for COVID-19.

They added that the health department has been notified and they are in the process of contacting families of students that may have been exposed to this employee.

The health department will decide if any of these students must quarantine. The general guide is that exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes within 48 hours from the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

The area the employee worked in has undergone a deep cleaning. Tazewell County students returned to class last Monday, August, 17, 2020.