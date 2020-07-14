Tazewell County Schools release Fall 2020 reopening plan

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — An extensive plan for students returning to school was released by Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) on Monday, July 13, 2020. Administrators covered everything in the 33 page document, from pre-screening at home to sports.

In person instruction will be held for all students at all grade levels in the 2020-2021 school year. Desks will be positioned at least three feet apart with the aim of providing six feet of separation. Hallways and grounds areas will be marked with signage to indicate three to six feet of distance.

Classes will begin in Tazewell County on Aug. 17, 2020. Here is the schedule:

Monday – In Person – 8 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Tuesday – In Person – 8 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Wednesday – Distance Learning for ALL Students

Thursday – In Person – 8 am. to 1:40 p.m.

Friday – In Person – 8 am. to 1:40 p.m.

Elementary schools will have student stay with their group as teachers change classes. Middle schools will keep grade levels in certain areas of the building as much as possible. High Schools will arrange schedules and procedures for class changes that will keep hall traffic to a minimum.

All students, faculty and staff will be given a cloth washable mask at the beginning of school. The following flow chart should be used to determine what to do if a student is exposed.

The reopening plan also includes daily procedures which are to begin at home. This should always include temperature checks, which must show less than 100 degrees. Parents will receive health checklists to guide the process. Students and employees are advised to check for the following symptoms before heading to work or schools each day:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of taste and/or smell

Diarrhea

Feeling feverish or have a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees

Come into contact with and individual who is know to have a positive or confirmed test for COVID-19.

One students arrive at school they will go to their morning classroom. A temperature check will be done by a staff members using a touchless thermometer. Students with temperatures of 100 degrees or greater will be sent home and remain at home for 72 hours. They will be allowed to access classes and coursework online or by using distance learning.