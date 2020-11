TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — All Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) will move to remote learning for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The change comes due to the forecast of light snow accumulations across the county.

All schools will follow the normal schedule for Wednesday as a remote learning day. Students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

All 12 month employees will report at 8 a.m., with faculty and staff reporting at 9 a.m.