Tazewell County Schools to learn virtually due to vaccine administration

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — In a strategy to return to a type of normalcy, Tazewell County Public Schools is offering vaccine doses to school employees beginning later this week.

In a release from the TCPS Facebook page, due to the number of staff that will be in and out of the building receiving vaccinations, all Tazewell County Schools will transition to virtual learning.

The switch will occur Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan 15. The previously scheduled virtual learning day on Wednesday, Jan. 13 will still happen as planned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News