Tazewell County Schools to learn virtually due to vaccine administration

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — In a strategy to return to a type of normalcy, Tazewell County Public Schools is offering vaccine doses to school employees beginning later this week.

In a release from the TCPS Facebook page, due to the number of staff that will be in and out of the building receiving vaccinations, all Tazewell County Schools will transition to virtual learning.

The switch will occur Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan 15. The previously scheduled virtual learning day on Wednesday, Jan. 13 will still happen as planned.