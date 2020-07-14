Tazewell County Sheriff switches political parties

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff switched political parties.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt is no longer a Democrat. He said there were several factors that pushed him to make the switch to the Republican party, including calls to defund the police. He also told 59News he is concerned about certain laws and how they will affect law enforcement.

“This was not any easy decision to make. But over the last several months, starting right after this past November’s election, there were a lot of laws that had been introduced and several that had been passed that I feel are just very anti-law enforcement, laws that are not good for the victims of crimes,” said Sheriff Hieatt.

Sheriff Hieatt said this decision has nothing to do with elections. He feels this will put him in the best position to make a difference.