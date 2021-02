BAPTIST VALLEY, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run last month.

The hit and run reportedly took place at the Valley Mart in the Baptist Valley area of Tazewell County on January 6, 2021. Deputies believe the suspect is a woman and drives a silver Jeep.

If you have any information on the car or suspect, call (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Sgt. Butler.