Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department shows what it takes to be a deputy

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — What does it take to be a law enforcement officer? 59 News got an inside look at what could happen to officers once they punch on duty.

Sixteen weeks of training to serve and protect. A simulated fight, deploying spike strips, slow speed chase and a felony stop are just a portion of the training Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputies go through.

Logan Moore is one of many deputies with Tazewell County who participated in training.

“The next call you go on might be a foot pursuit, might be a fight, might be a person trying to kill you, you never know what you’re going to go into each call you’re going to,” said Moore.

He said active training like this is imperative for on-the-job situations.

“I’ve been out of the academy for five months and been on the road by myself for a few months now. This training and everything is a good wake up call, especially me with me being new,” said Moore.

Major Harold Heatley said deputies are trained to work under intense pressure, and must keep their cool.

“We train our officers under stress, that they understand that in stressful situations their fine motor skills are reduced dramatically, that their vision narrows, their heart rate goes up, their breathing gets more and more difficult,” said Major Heatley.

So what does it take to become a law enforcement officer? Physical fitness, agility, ability to work and think under pressure, but the most important is something that Major Heatley said cannot be taught or trained.

“I’ve been a law enforcement officer for a very long time. And what I try to tell people is you have to train, you have to be compassionate, you have to be smart, you have to be compassionate and you have to be compassionate,” said Major Heatley.