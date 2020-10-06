Tazewell County Sheriff’s Dept. receives accreditation

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A local sheriff’s department was recognized for exceeding state standards in law enforcement.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department received their accreditation award during a Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The award is issued by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. It means the department does not just meet, but exceeds state standards for training and other areas in law enforcement.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said this award is issued every four years.

“To be accredited, you have to work on it every year to make sure you’re meeting those standards every year. Because when they come in and assess your agency, they go back through your files and see if you were doing it last year, the year before, and the year before that,” Hieatt explained.

Sheriff Hieatt said during this time where law enforcement is under a lot of scrutiny, it is especially important people know the sheriff’s department is doing everything they can to keep the community safe.