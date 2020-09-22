Tazewell County student test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A Tazewell County student tested positive for COVID-19.

Tazewell County Schools made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. They said the positive case is located in the Tazewell area.

The Tazewell County Health Department was notified and began contact tracing. Tazewell County Schools will continue to work closely with the health department.

The division superintendent reminded people to continue to wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.