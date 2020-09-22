Tazewell County student test positive for COVID-19

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A Tazewell County student tested positive for COVID-19.
Tazewell County Schools made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. They said the positive case is located in the Tazewell area.
The Tazewell County Health Department was notified and began contact tracing. Tazewell County Schools will continue to work closely with the health department.
The division superintendent reminded people to continue to wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.