Tazewell County teachers use Facebook to keep students engaged everyday

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Even with schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kindergartners at one Tazewell County school are continuing their education thanks to Facebook. Brittany Holt, Rebecca Bauer, and Holly Matney are teachers at Abbs Valley Elementary using Facebook to keep educating their students.

In order to keep working with her students, Holt made a Facebook group and shares instructional videos with her students on it every school day. Holt said she is thankful for technology like Facebook enabling her to reach her students during this time.

“It goes from various age groups. You have grandparents on Facebook, you have teenagers on Facebook, you have such a wide age group that they use Facebook that it’s an excellent platform to reach your students,” Holt explained.

Holt also said she invites other faculty at the school do guest appearances where they make a video of themselves reading a book to the students.