Tazewell County warming stations to open upon request

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — With temperatures expected to drop, Tazewell County Emergency Management is opening warming stations upon request throughout the area. There will be three warming locations available beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

The location for the western part of Tazewell County will be at the Richlands Police Department. The eastern region of the county will host a station at the Work Force Building on Camp Joy Road. The third location will be located at the Fuller Perry Building (Fair Grounds).

Dispatchers said the warming stations will be available from 10 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

The shelters will be opened by request to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (276) 988-0645. A COVID-19 pre screen will be given over the phone by dispatchers.

Each warming station will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. Upon being greeted at the entrance, a mandatory temperature check will be given. A KN95 mask will also be given before coming in. If a temperature reading is greater than 100.7 degrees, that person will be moved to a different room. Social distancing protocols will be enforced.