TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Deputies in Tazewell County as well as U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for rape.

Jackson Rolan is also wanted for a probation violation charge in Mercer County. Rolan is also a registered sex offender in West Virginia.

If you have any information on where Rolan may be, contact your local law enforcement or U.S. Marshals Service. Deputies urge not to approach if you see him. There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.