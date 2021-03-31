Tazewell native hopes to bring security to Board of Supervisors

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A vacancy on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is now being scouted by a Tazewell native.

Andy Hrovatic, a local businessman, said he is running for the seat because he wants to help create a more welcoming community. He said there is a lot going on right now and he wants to show the county things can and will go up from here.

“The opportunity became available and instead of just sitting around and complaining, I felt it was time to do something about it. To me, the world seems to be on its head right now. There’s a lot of chaos and confusion, anger and fear, and I would like to provide some security to our county and southwest Virginia,” said Hrovatic.



So far, Hrovatic is the only one running for the seat. He said he hopes to snag the Republican party’s support.