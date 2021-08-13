Tazewell Police Officers on administrative leave

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Friday, we mistakenly said in a Facebook live, the Tazewell City Police Chief confirmed two of his officers were under investigation for using excessive force. That was wrong.



Here is the statement Chief Mills did issue:

“Tazewell Police department is aware of video footage circulating on social media in regards to the incident on August 11th, 2021 at the 4 way section in the Town of Tazewell. The agency wants to assure the community that this matter is being taken seriously. Tazewell police department along with the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney and Virginia state police met on August 12, 2021 to request an investigation to be conducted by the Virginia State Police. At minimum, the Virginia State Police will review body camera footage from the officers directly involved use of force reports, incident case reports, any public cell phone footage, and speak to witnesses. Pending the results of the Virginia State police investigation, the Tazewell Police department has placed the officers directly involved in this incident on administrative leave. Rest assured, when the Tazewell County police department is presented with the final status of the Virginia State Police Investigation, the agency will be forthcoming with the results. The agency is reaching out to citizens to encourage anyone that has further information regarding this matter to contact the Virginia State Police.

Two Town of Tazewell Police Officers are on administrative leave following the arrest of Anthony Fuller. Videos surfaced of the arrest. Fuller is charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. The Virginia State Police are investigating the two officers involved.