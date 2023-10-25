TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) – A local elementary school is getting ready to start its engines. Unfortunately, they will have to wait for the concrete to dry.

Masonry students of Tazewell County Career and Technical Center were hard at work. The students were busy laying out fresh concrete for a new kindergarten tricycle track. The new track will lovingly be named ‘Spikes Trike Track’, after the Tazewell Primary Schools mascot. The idea for the new track came from a collaboration of two students in the Skills USA program.

“We are going to perform at the state competition and this is pretty much a community project for the pre-k students,” said Alana Capshaw, one of the two Skills USA participants.

Capshaw and Lawson approached the Masonry instructor Robert Steele with ideas for the track. Steele’s masonry students have taken great pride in the project.

“I think it’s good because it helps out in the community and it’s just a really positive way to look at things,” said Scottie Golcher, a masonry student.

The kindergarten students came out to watch the concrete be laid and flattened for the track. The project was possible with fundraisers and donations from the community.

Extra monetary donations and payments will be taken by the students to buy groceries for the local food bank.