Beckley, WV (WVNS) — As President Joe Biden calls on Congress to find ways to stop gun violence in schools and other public places, a local teacher and gun store owner said Friday that they want solutions.

They do not fully agree on what the solution should be.

Gun owner Ron Wood said that, since he was a kid, he has loved guns. Wood said his dad was a hunter. Wood now shares his love of firearms with his own kids and grandkids. Woods owns and operates Flat Top Arms, a gun store and pawn shop on South Eisenhower Drive.

“Firearms are, many are, works of art,” said Wood, explaining his love of guns. “They can be beautiful.

“It’s very challenging and interesting to place a target at a thousand yards and strike it with a bullet from something that you hold in your hands.”

Wood sells hunting rifles, pistols, and the AR-15, which is like the rifle that the gunman used in the most recent deadly mass shooting to kill elementary students in Uvalde, Texas. Wood denounced the gunman’s actions on Friday but said he believes that stricter gun laws can penalize law-abiding Americans who enjoy owning firearms.

He said that banning guns on school property makes teachers and kids targets for gunmen, and he would prefer that lawmakers allow teachers who are comfortable with guns to carry guns to school.

Wood said that keeping schools gun-free makes children and teachers a target for a gunman.

“We placed them there,” he added. “When I send my children to school, they’re there. Because there are no firearms allowed.

“So let’s do something about getting those people who are responsible in the schools armed.”

Wood said that law enforcement agencies are overworked and should not take on the responsibility of securing schools.

Middle and high schools in the state have professional resource officers, and professional law enforcement agents who keep the schools safe.

John Quesenberry, president of the Raleigh County chapter of the West Virginia Education Association, said Friday that teachers are alarmed by gun violence in schools and looking for solutions, too.

“Gun violence has surpassed automobile accidents as the number one cause of death for children,” said Quesenberry, a history teacher and Bible Club leader at Woodrow Wilson High School. “For over 60 years, it was automobile accidents, but those have actually gone down in the last few years because we’ve had safety legislation.”

Quesenberry said he would like for more PRO officers to be placed in schools, including elementary schools. Suicidal gunmen have targeted elementary schools in two of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings within the last 10 years.

He believes that having an officer in an elementary school can help foster good relations between local law enforcement and the youngest members of families and communities.

“They (the officers) could help advise kids before things become criminal in nature,” he said. “But, then, if something does happen, heaven forbid, you’ve got a trained expert, right there, in the building to help protect people.”

Quesenberry and Wood both said they want to protect kids and teachers without violating Constitutional rights.

Quesenberry said he believes Raleigh County residents are capable of working together, regardless of their beliefs, to protect children.