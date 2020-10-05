Teacher tests positive for COVID-19 at Mercer County school

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A teacher tested positive for COVID-19 at Athens School in Mercer County. Administrators with Mercer County Schools made the announcement via Facebook on Monday, October 5, 2020.
According to the post, students and staff known to be exposed are quarantining. The Mercer County Health Department is also conducting contact tracing. During this time, staff will deep clean and disinfect the school.
