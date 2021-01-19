Teachers and students excited to be back inside classrooms

HICO, WV (WVNS)– For the first time since before winter break, students across the mountain state are back in classrooms of schools.

Richard Petitt, the Principal at Midland Trail High School, said while it is the middle of the school year, for many it felt like the beginning of a new year.

“Really excited. It feels like the first day of school again,” Petitt said. “That was actually kind of the theme around the building today. People were talking about students and teachers alike, everyone is talking about the feel and how it feels like the first day of school.”

The COVID-19 pandemic made the school year unpredictable and left students to wonder when they would be inside their classrooms again. Many students, like Mackenzie Kessler and Taylor Crist, said they would rather be in school than be virtual.

“I love being in the school. I’ve grown up in this school honestly so I enjoy being here than doing my work from home. I’m more focused,” Kessler said.

“It feels awesome because we don’t get that one on one interaction with our teachers through a computer screen, so it’s nice to be back and just to see them, and know that everybody’s safe and we are all her together again,” Crist said.

From everyone wearing face masks to the direction signs in the hall, the Patriots are taking every precaution possible to keep people safe.

“We are still doing the temperature checks in the mornings like we did at the beginning of the year, students come off the bus they enter the building and they get scanned for their temperatures,” Petitt said. “Throughout the school day, we have our custodial staff goes and really focuses on the high touch areas trying to make sure those are disinfected.”

Fayette County will continue with the blended learning plan with A-L Mondays and Tuesdays, and M-Z Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday being a deep cleaning day all students virtual.