Teachers back in school to bag students’ belongings

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Teachers in Raleigh County are back in school this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work remotely. It was their opportunity to clean their classrooms and bag up students’ personal belongings.

When schools first closed due to COVID-19 concerns in early March, both students and teachers left these supplies and class projects behind, not knowing when or if they would return. Natalie Coots, a Ridgeview Elementary Title 1 Reading & Math teacher, told 59 News the school felt like a desert.

“It’s just sad and eerie to come into a school where there are no children,” Coots said. “There’s no school without students, it’s just a workplace.”

Ridgeview Principal Rose Kelly said they want to keep students and their families safe. To limit contact, Kelly said the bags are taken down to the cafeteria where they can be picked up by parents.

“It’ll be a lot like the food distribution,” Kelly explained. “They’ll stay in their cars and give us the student’s name and we’ll get the students things and take it out to the car to them.”

Right now, there is no date set for when parents can pick up the bagged items. They are waiting on the word from Superintendent David Price.