‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ aimed at helping trick or treaters with food allergies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is a week from Saturday, and families all over the tri-state are getting ready for little ghosts and goblins to come knocking on their doors looking for goodies.

For some kids, they’re looking not only for porch lights to be on, but for jack-o-lanterns that are a specific color.



Teal-colored pumpkin buckets will be set out for kids with food allergies or other dietary restrictions. Photos courtesy of Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE).

This Halloween, safety is the number one concern, but it’s not all about preventing the spread of COVID-19. Children with food allergies or other dietary restrictions found it difficult to trick or treat before the pandemic.

Instead of looking for edible treats, kids who fall under the category will be looking for teal-colored pumpkins filled with non-edible items as a part of the “Teal Pumpkin Project.”

Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) CEO Lisa Gable says all kids should be allowed to join the Halloween fun.

Kids aren’t picky, right? They just want to participate in Halloween. They’re just excited about dressing up and going out with their friends and having an opportunity to fully participate. Lisa Gable, FARE CEO

More than 32 million Americans have food allergies and more than 5 million are children, making it hard for those kids to fully enjoy holidays like Halloween. But with the “Teal Pumpkin Project”, the organization is one step closer to creating an all-inclusive Halloween that every kid can enjoy.

Gable says the idea of the project is not to eliminate edible treats altogether.

We say have two buckets. One is the orange bucket filled with candy and the other is the teal bucket and that one is filled with non-food treats. Lisa Gable, FARE CEO

For more information on the project and how to get involved, click here.