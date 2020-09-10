Tech center staff member in Wyoming County tests positive for COVID-19

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A announcement from Wyoming County Schools was released on the organization’s Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The message stated a staff member at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center (CTC) tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, the staff member was never in contact with students. Administrators said the local health department guidelines were followed; however, the CTC is closed at their order. The closure will continue until the building is certified as safe for children and employees.

The school is being deep cleaned and sanitized. This action will be taken again before the school reopens.

Administrators said there are no other schools affected at this time. They thanked the health department for their direction and guidance.