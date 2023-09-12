FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One teenager is dead after a fatal accident on the Wilderness Highway in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a car being driven by a 16-year-old drove off the road for an unknown reason before hitting a power pole on WV Route 41/Wilderness Highway near the Route 60 intersection. The 16-year-old, who was the only person in the car, died due to injuries sustained during the wreck.

Due to the age of the victim, their identity will not be released. However, the Fayette County Superintendent confirmed the victim was a male student at Midland Trail High School.

Members of the Nuttall Fire Department, Ansted Fire Department, and General Ambulance were all on scene.