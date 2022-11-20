HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The efforts to complete a bridge over the massive sinkhole in Hinton came to an end. The bridge is a temporary fix but does allow traffic to continue between Hinton and Sandstone.

The sinkhole, which started due to a more than 100-year-old culvert collapsing underground, massively increased in size last week. Along with collapsing the road, the sinkhole also caused part of Hinton’s Police Station to dangle dangerously over its edge.

The bridge is one lane and will have no tonnage limit on it, which means it can safely support school buses and tractor-trailers going over it.

The Department of Highways has finalized plans for a four to six-million-dollar long-term repair project which will fix the underground drainage system and the road. The DOH hopes to have an agreement in place with a contractor by the end of the year.