Temporary, emergency treatment plant shutdown impacting WV American Water customers in parts of Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia American Water customers in Fayette county may be impacted by a temporary, emergency shutdown of the company’s New River water treatment plant.

Customers in Oak Hill and Mossy may experience low water pressure or outages due to this temporary shutdown, as the company is working to repair a water main into the New River treatment plant that was struck by a contractor working in the area.

The water main break presents no threat to the public and is not cause for alarm to those in the immediate area of the water treatment plant. All customers in Oak Hill and Mossy are asked to limit all non-essential water use until further notice.

Emergency water tankers are currently available for customers at the Mossy Exxon located at 139 Okey L. Patteson Road and C. Adam Toney Tire located at 2009 Main Street East in Oak Hill. Customers should bring their own containers for filling. An additional water tanker has been deployed to Plateau Medical Center, allowing the facility to continue all operations.

In a press release, West Virginia American Water states they are working closely with local emergency management on potential impacts to fire protection, and repair efforts are ongoing.

Operational impacts are likely to change throughout the next few hours; however, West Virginia American Water is unable to provide an estimated time of restoration. Customers in higher elevations will be impacted by low water pressure and outages before customers located in lower elevations.

Updates will be posted periodically on the company’s website at www.westvirginiaamwater.com (click the red “Alert Notifications” button), or customers may call the company’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.