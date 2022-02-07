Temporary Judge appointed for West Virginia Supreme Court

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 7, 2022, Chief Justice John Hutchinson appointed Circuit Judge Alan D. Moats to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

The appointment was made to fill the spot left open by Justice Evan Jenkins’ resignation on Friday February, 4.

Moats, a Grafton native, earned his law degree from WVU College of Law in 1977. Judge Moats has been a judge in the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit, serving Barbour and Taylor Counties, since January 1, 1997 when he was appointed to the bench.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be appointed to the court to fulfill this temporary assignment.
I have the utmost respect for all of our justices and look forward to working with each of
them.”

Judge Alan D. Moats

He will serve on the Supreme Court until Governor Jim Justice appoints someone to permanently fill
the seat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories