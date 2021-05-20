Temporary WIC benefits help moms in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — More money is coming to families in need through supplemental programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) through the American Rescue Plan.

Cathy Epperson is a mother in Mercer County. She said she is used nutritional programs like WIC and EBT for her daughter Dakota.

“She benefited from it, it helped her a lot. It supplied her monthly needs, her cereal, her milk, all of her things that she needed she got on there and it helped her a lot,” said Epperson.

Nearly $500 million from the American Rescue Plan is going into supplemental nutrition programs. Because of this, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture are boosting cash benefit amounts by $35 a month.

“It’s very helpful in a lot of ways. It helps supply the milk they need every month and all the stuff they need throughout the month, like the baby formula, the baby milk, the specials on gallon milk and cereal, stuff like that,” said Epperson.

The West Virginia WIC program provides women, children up to five, and infants who are nutritionally at risk with healthy foods and support. Epperson said when you’are in a situation where help is needed to get by, anything makes a difference. She said this is great for the kids and our focus should be on them always.

To learn more or see if you qualify, visit (wv.gov)https://dhhr.wv.gov/wic/Pages/default.aspx.