Texas abortion bill and West Virginia; how and who could be affected

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A controversial bill passed Wednesday in Texas is making waves across the country. The new legislation makes abortions illegal after six weeks. Here in West Virginia, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks, but there are stipulations.

The passage of Senate Bill 8 in Texas has a lot of people up in arms on both sides of the abortion issue.

Here in West Virginia, the topic is turning its focus to what if and who. What if this bill comes to the mountain state, and if so, who will be affected?

“The immediate impact in Texas is something that we would have to look at in West Virginia if this were to happen, that people would be forced to go out of state, to travel out of state for healthcare that they need or be forced to carry pregnancies against their will,” said Clements.

Alisa Clements is the Director of Public Affairs with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. She said this bill also targets minority groups.

“This is gonna disproportionately impact people of color, people who are in the LGBTQ community, and people who are low income,” said Clements.

The problem with cutting access to care according to Clements is the act of abortion does not go away, it just takes the safety away.

“It’s going to create a world where people are desperate and they’re going to be taking unsafe measures to end a pregnancy if that is what they want to do,” said Clements.

Clements said there are multiple avenues to seek help, ask questions, and make informed decisions based on what is best for the patient all across the state. She said Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is just one stop of many that are open, safe, and accepting regardless of the patients’ choice.