Texas fugitive arrested in Fayetteville, West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop during the early morning hours on Saturday, July 18, 2020 leads to the arrest of a man wanted in Texas. Jonathan Campen, 40, of Midway, Georgia was arrested on a laundry list of charges including battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and having a firearm when he is a convicted felon.

Fayette County Deputies pulled over a stolen vehicle in Fayetteville, WV at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was identified as being stolen from Georgia.

Campen gave a false name to investigators during the stop. While they were questioning him, they saw the stock of a gun in the passenger seat. That is when Campen was asked to get out of the vehicle.

A brief altercation happened as deputies attempted to get Campen out of the vehicle. During the fight, the arresting officer used OC spray and was assisted by a person who was passing by. A search of the vehicle shows the weapon was a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. Campen also had a six-inch knife on his side.

Campen was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.