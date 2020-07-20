Texas fugitive arrested in Fayetteville, West Virginia

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop during the early morning hours on Saturday, July 18, 2020 leads to the arrest of a man wanted in Texas. Jonathan Campen, 40, of Midway, Georgia was arrested on a laundry list of charges including battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and having a firearm when he is a convicted felon.

Fayette County Deputies pulled over a stolen vehicle in Fayetteville, WV at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was identified as being stolen from Georgia.

Campen gave a false name to investigators during the stop. While they were questioning him, they saw the stock of a gun in the passenger seat. That is when Campen was asked to get out of the vehicle.

A brief altercation happened as deputies attempted to get Campen out of the vehicle. During the fight, the arresting officer used OC spray and was assisted by a person who was passing by. A search of the vehicle shows the weapon was a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. Campen also had a six-inch knife on his side.

Campen was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News